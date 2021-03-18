Earlier this week, former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long announced where he would be playing football this fall.

The former star offensive lineman spent the 2020 season in retirement, but decided to come out of retirement to give the NFL another go. Following a brief reprieve, he’s back with a new team.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Long signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $5 million deal. The new deal came after he visited the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the week, then headed to their division rival.

After the Raiders let him leave the building without a contract, there was no way the Chiefs were letting the same thing happen. Long suggested his visit with the Chiefs was “different.”

“It becomes apparent that things are different here,” Long said about his visit with the Chiefs as opposed to his visit with the Raiders.

Long on visit to KC as opposed to Vegas: “It becomes apparent that things are different here.” #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 18, 2021

Long was the No. 20 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft and immediately showed he had what it took to compete at the highest level.

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie en route to being named to three straight Pro Bowls. He eventually signed a four-year $40 million contract extension in 2016.

After deciding to step away from the game for a while, Long will have the chance to compete for a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.