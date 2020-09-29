Lamar Jackson Uses 1 Word To Describe The Chiefs After Monday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens have been among the best teams in the National Football League since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback. However, when the lights have shined brightest, Jackson and Co. have not delivered.

Baltimore has yet to win a playoff game with Jackson under center and, on Monday night, the Ravens were seriously outclassed by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City beat Baltimore, 34-20, in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

Following the contest, Jackson used one word to describe the Chiefs when it comes to his Ravens. He said Kansas City is their “kryptonite.”

The Ravens just look like a different team when they get down early, especially against a team like the Chiefs. When Baltimore abandons its rushing attack early and plays from behind, Jackson is far less effective.

Head coach John Harbaugh summed up the loss with the following quote:

“We got beat just about every way you can get beat. We have a lot to learn from this,” the Ravens head coach said on Monday night.

It’s just a regular season loss, but this needs to be a turning point for Jackson and the Ravens. They have to start delivering when it matters most.