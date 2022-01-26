Larry David’s Opinion On NFL Overtime Goes Viral After Sunday

Emmy Award-winning comedian Larry David is about as big of an NFL fan as there is in the entertainment industry. So his opinions on the NFL overtime controversy might carry a little more weight than most.

Earlier this NFL season, David appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he admonished the current NFL overtime rules. He called the coin toss in overtime “idiotic” and wants overtime to be more fair.

“I win a coin toss, and I score a touchdown. And the other team? They’re done. No good. Why do they not have a chance? A coin toss is deciding the winner of a game,” David said in October. “Nothing makes sense in this world.”

“The coin toss is so idiotic. I mean, it’s not idiotic, but give the other team a chance to come back. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair. Let’s do what’s fair.”

Since this is being talked about a lot this week, here's the original clip of Larry David with us from back in October about his distaste for #NFL overtime:#NFLPlayoffs #ChampionshipSunday#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DPPKIv5JFG — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 26, 2022

The renewed controversy stems from the end of Sunday’s overtime play game between the Chiefs and Bills. Kansas City won the coin toss, got the ball and scored a touchdown, ending the game.

Given that the game was such an offense-loaded shootout, fans lamented that Buffalo didn’t get the ball back. In the aftermath, analysts began to realize that the current system wasn’t really equitable.

Of the 11 playoff games that have gone to overtime, 10 of them have been won by the team that won the coin toss.

Fans have been proposing for a while that the NFL work to ensure that both teams get a possession, no matter what.

It looks like we can add Larry David to that mix too.