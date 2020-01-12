Las Vegas Releases Early Prediction For Chiefs vs. Titans

The AFC Championship Game is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans with a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line.

Heading into the matchup, Las Vegas has already set its prediction for the AFC Championship Game.

According to Jeff Sherman of SuperBookUSA, the Chiefs will be favored by 7.5 points with the over/under set at 52 points.

This game will be a rematch of Week 10, where the Titans beat the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium 35-32 on a game-winning touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Adam Humphries.

That game also featured six lead changes, suggesting that we could be in for a very exciting game. At the very least, that 52-point O/U seems very appealing.

NFL Playoffs Sunday, January 19, 2020 AFC Championship Game (updated) 12:05 pm pacific – CBS

Tennessee Titans 52

Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 12, 2020

Both teams have had very different journeys to get to this rematch, though.

The Chiefs won the AFC West title with several games to spare, earning a bye in the process. But in the Divisional Round they had to overcome a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans, scoring seven straight touchdowns between the second and fourth quarters.

Meanwhile, the Titans switched quarterbacks mid-season and couldn’t secure a playoff spot until the final week of the season. But they proved they belonged with upset wins over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round and then the 14-2 Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

Who will win the AFC Championship Game?