The Latest Josh Gordon News Should Scare The NFL

When the Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon following his reinstatement to the NFL, nobody was quite sure what Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes would get getting. The former All-Pro hasn’t played a snap in the league since 2019 and hasn’t put up significant statistics since the season prior.

However, a latest report about Gordon’s status should worry the other 31 teams around the NFL.

Gordon is reportedly in tremendous shape, despite having been out of the league for almost two full years. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared that he spoke to members of the Chiefs organization on Sunday and found out that the 30-year-old is at just seven percent body fat and 230 pounds.

Ian Rapoport also reported that Gordon has impressed thus far in Kansas City and is moving “like a gazelle.” Although he’s still on the practice squad, he could be elevated as soon as next week once he gets more familiar with the Chiefs playbook.

Talking to #Chiefs folks here at the Linc and they’re backing up what @RapSheet says here. Josh Gordon arrived in incredible shape for a guy who hasn’t played in almost two years. He’s at 7 percent body fat at 230 pounds. Freakish. https://t.co/BWRKcgv1cm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2021

To be in such good shape at 30 years old is an accomplishment for any football player, but for someone like Gordon who has been in and out of the league is simply remarkable. The Chiefs have to be pleased that they were able to entice the former All-Pro and should be able to use him in a variety of ways once he can join the active roster.

When Gordon last played in the league in 2019 with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, he combined for 27 catches, 426 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. Given Kansas City’s current lack of receiving depth, he could be in for an even bigger year and be a part of a Super Bowl contender.

With the shape that he’s reportedly in, Gordon will definitely be a must-watch player over the next couple weeks.