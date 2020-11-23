LeBron James Uses 1 Word To Describe Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has a lot of fans, one of them being the best basketball player in the world.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City beat Las Vegas, 35-31, thanks to a final-minute touchdown throw from Mahomes.

Kansas City trailed Las Vegas by three points with a couple of minutes left. Mahomes promptly led the Chiefs down the field and found Travis Kelce for a game-winning score. Kansas City secured the win when Derek Carr threw an interception on the Raiders’ final possession.

The NFL world is in awe of Mahomes’ game-winning drive performance. So, too, is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star used one word to describe Mahomes’ game-winning pass:

“Insano!”

LeBron added: “I mean was there any doubt on that drive!?!?! No there wasn’t.”

The Chiefs improved to 9-1 on the season with the win on Sunday night, while the Raiders dropped to 6-4 on the year.

While Las Vegas is surely disappointed by the loss, the Raiders once again proved that they can hang with the AFC’s best.

It would be fun to get a part three matchup between Kansas City and Las Vegas in the NFL’s postseason.