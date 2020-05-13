Last year, Pro Bowl running LeSean McCoy received tons of backlash from NFL fans on social media. The reason that fans were angry at him had nothing to do with his football career though. Instead, it had to do with him spoiling the ending to a popular movie.

After watching “Avengers: Endgame” in April of 2019, McCoy tweeted about the heartbreaking ending that featured the death of Tony Stark – aka Iron Man. He didn’t even wait until the movie was out for a few weeks to say “RIP my dog Tony Stark.”

On Wednesday, McCoy was asked about that incident on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. It turns out that he never realized Marvel fans were that passionate about the studio’s films.

“That was the worst decision of my life,” McCoy said on Good Morning Football. “My son loves all the cartoons and Marvel films. So, we go watch the movie – and by the way, I’m not familiar with this. I didn’t know the reaction of the people, I didn’t know that. If I knew that, I would have never tweeted that.”

Remember when LeSean McCoy tweeted about Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame before anybody saw it? We asked him about it. Incredible response ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yRd8brzBb3 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 13, 2020

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could potentially hold a grudge against McCoy forever, but at least he finally apologized.

McCoy also addressed his future on Good Morning Football.

Even though he didn’t hint at where he might play next season, it sounds like McCoy has a few options on the table.