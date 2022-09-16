LeSean McCoy: Chiefs Got Lucky Against Chargers

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday night, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy shared his assessment of the Chargers-Chiefs game on FS1's Speak this Friday afternoon.

McCoy, who played for the Chiefs during the 2019 season, believes they got lucky against the Chargers.

"In the second half, you lose your tackle and your center. That's half of your offensive line. It's hard to win like that," McCoy said. "... The Chiefs got safe, they got luck. I'm going to keep it real with you."

The Chargers did drop a handful of interceptions in Thursday night's game. In fact, Asante Samuel Jr. actually dropped a pass that Patrick Mahomes threw right at him.

While it's possible the Chiefs "got lucky" in some areas of the game, they still deserve credit for making the big plays down the stretch. Jaylen Watson had Arrowhead Stadium rocking with a 99-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers and Chiefs will meet again on Nov. 20. That meeting will take place at SoFi Stadium.