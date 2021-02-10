LeSean McCoy Posts Heartfelt Thank You Message To Andy Reid

LeSean McCoy walked away from Super Bowl LV with his second championship ring in the last two seasons. Although the two-time All Pro broke through in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he still sounds very appreciative of last year’s success with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy, now 32, took on minor roles with both teams, but even more so with the Bucs this season. He totaled just 132 yards on 25 touches in the regular season. In Tampa’s playoff run, McCoy was on the field for just two offensive snaps.

As his illustrious career wanes, the 12-year veteran couldn’t help but get sentimental about the man who gave him a chance in Philadelphia and again in 2019: Andy Reid. McCoy penned a message to his former coach with the Chiefs and Eagles on Tuesday evening.

“Love u big guy .. thanks for taking a chance on me and changing my life forever,” McCoy wrote to Reid on Twitter alongside a trio of pictures of the two together prior to Sunday’s kick-off.

Love u big guy .. thanks for taking a chance on me and changing my life forever‼️ pic.twitter.com/6xlqXzpYL2 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 9, 2021

McCoy proved to be a solid back-up option in Kansas City last season en route to his first Lombardi Trophy. He made nine starts, racking up 465 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. However, similar to 2020, he didn’t play in the Super Bowl.

But, for McCoy, just being a part of the championship runs were enough. After successful individual stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, it felt like the right time for the veteran ballcarrier to acquire a ring.

Headed into the offseason, McCoy remains uncertain about his future in the NFL. He previously spoke about how winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers may be the final piece of the puzzle he needs to head into retirement.

“If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over,” McCoy said, via NJ.com. “But you never know. When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle. That’s always a dream.”

Retiring in Philadelphia would certainly make the most sense for the 33-year-old. McCoy spent six years with the Eagles under Andy Reid at the beginning of his career and developed into one of the most elusive running backs in the league.

He broke the 1,000-yard barrier four times, with his most impressive season coming in 2011. McCoy earned a First Team All-Pro nod when he ran for 1,309 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns.

With the individual accolades and two Super Bowl championships on his resume, McCoy very well could hang it up this offseason. If he does, he’ll be remembered as one of the most exciting running backs to ever play the game.