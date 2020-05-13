LeSean McCoy Shares Latest On His Free Agency Decision

LeSean McCoy is nearing the end of his career in the NFL, there’s no doubt about that. Nonetheless, the former Pro Bowl running back would like to find the right destination this free agency to make sure that he finishes his playing days on the right note.

McCoy was released by the Buffalo Bills right before the start of the 2019 season. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs quickly scooped him up in free agency.

This past season, McCoy had 465 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. Although his role with the team wasn’t as large as he’s accustomed to, he finally added a Super Bowl ring to his resume.

On Wednesday, McCoy appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss his future plans. He sounds ready to play at least one more season in the NFL.

“The difference between now and before — when I went to Kansas City — I kind of can control it,” McCoy said on Good Morning Football. “Earlier, I didn’t have enough time to pick the right team, the right situation. When I got released, it was so quick, I had so many teams coming at me, I didn’t know where to go. Now, I’ve turned some teams down depending on the styles, who they have there, are we winning? I went to the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes, so I can’t just go to any team. I’m just waiting, I’ve been talking to teams and I’ll make the right decision.”

What's next for @CutonDime25? "One more year, for sure. Just to put my stamp on it." pic.twitter.com/1GnOKs2kP9 — GMFB (@gmfb) May 13, 2020

McCoy said that he’s not opposed to returning to Philadelphia, the birthplace of his illustrious career.

Whenever “Shady” McCoy decides to hang up his cleats, he’ll have a strong argument to make the Hall of Fame. He’s totaled 14,868 scrimmage yards and 89 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Where do you think McCoy will finish off his career?