LeSean McCoy Sounds Off On Eric Bieniemy: Fans React

During an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy made it very clear he's not a fan of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"There's a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is," McCoy said.

McCoy then questioned the way Bieniemy allegedly talks to his players.

"Listen, because some players, he talks a certain way and some players will take it. I wouldn’t take it,” McCoy said. “Some of the questions I would ask, everybody is accountable. That’s why [he’s not getting a head coaching job]. It’s not because he is a black coach. That’s not the reason — the reason is — I won’t get into that."

McCoy's comments about Bieniemy have generated a lot of attention on social media. The NFL world is starting to wonder if there are other players who feel the same way about the Chiefs' offensive play caller.

"This is not the first time I’ve heard something like this from a former player about Bieniemy," Antwan V. Staley tweeted.

"Welp, there goes the whole narrative," one fan said.

"Man, Shady really threw him under the bus there," a second fan said.

Bieniemy interviewed for the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job earlier this year.

There has been plenty of smoke surrounding Bieniemy and vacant head coaching gigs, but nothing has materialized up to this point.