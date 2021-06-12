Last year, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signed free agent running back Le’Veon Bell. The move made sense for both parties.

The Chiefs needed some depth in the running back room this past season. Former LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire proved formidable, but once Bell came available, Kansas City couldn’t resist.

Bell ended up playing a small role for the Chiefs. He was practically a no-show during the postseason, carrying the rock just two times for six yards in the divisional round. Bell was inactive for the subsequent postseason games.

Bell doesn’t appear to be happy with the role he played for the Chiefs last season. He called out Reid via Instagram this week for how things transpired last season.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again,” Bell said on Instagram. “I’d retire first.”

Take a look.

Congrats @LeVeonBell you’re probably the 1st player to ever trash Andy Reid like this, who’s even Terrell Owens favorite coach of all-time, and can’t believe you’re this bitter about him taking you to the Super Bowl 🤡 pic.twitter.com/O9cOfW03B7 — CHIEFS COLD TAKES 🥶 (@ChiefsColdTakes) June 12, 2021

You’d be hard pressed to find more than just a few players who dislike Andy Reid. Le’Veon Bell appears to be one of them.

Reid is one of the most beloved head coaches in the NFL. Even his former players maintain a strong relationship with the veteran head coach.

The NFL world rejoiced when Reid finally got over the hump and won a Super Bowl, back in 2019. We have a feeling he has a few more championships left in him, thanks to a strong roster he’s built in Kansas City.

Bell, meanwhile, is a free agent once again. He’ll probably be watching the Chiefs from the comfort of his own home this upcoming season.