2 Teams Named Possible Suitors For RB Le’Veon Bell

It wasn’t long ago that Le’Veon Bell was considered one of, if not the best running back in the NFL. Now, a team can add him for the minimum, after his release from the New York Jets.

Bell lasted last than a year-and-a-half with New York. He has played in just two games this season, missing time due to injury. After Sunday’s Jets loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Bell liked some tweets criticizing head coach Adam Gase and the team’s gameplan, after he was only targeted once in the passing game.

The former Pro Bowler caught that pass for seven yards, and added 60 yards on 13 carries. Trade rumors popped up after that social media activity, but the Jets wound up just letting him go. Now, there is plenty of speculation about which teams could add him.

A number of teams, including Bell’s former franchise the Pittsburgh Steelers, have popped up. ESPN‘s Bill Barnwell called the Chicago Bears the “most obvious” fit. Now, according to Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins stand out as options.

Le'Veon Bell prioritizing role in offense and chances to win among part of his free agency evaluation. Many people around league believe Chiefs will have interest because of fit. Bell trains in Miami so perhaps Dolphins a consideration. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 14, 2020

The Chiefs hardly need more offensive firepower. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has impressed so far this year, but things are pretty light behind him on the depth chart. The Chiefs also utilize a ton of receivers, and Bell has plenty of experience catching the ball out of the backfield and splitting out wide, dating back to his time in Pittsburgh.

The Dolphins are far less competitive, but seem to be building a strong culture, and could definitely use running back help. Myles Gaskin leads the team with 249 yards, though he’s only averaging 3.9 yards per carry, while Matt Breida (100 yards, 3.7 YPC) and Jordan Howard (18 carries, 14 yards) haven’t been very effective either.

Le’Veon Bell’s 2019 season in New York was one of the worst of his career, though he still totaled over 1,300 yards in a struggling Jets offense. He should still be an effective offensive weapon in the right system… or any system better than the one that Adam Gase has built.