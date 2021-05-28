Le’Veon Bell Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With A Team Yet

Two years ago, Le’Veon Bell was considered one of the – if not the – best free agents in the NFL. Now, the two-time All-Pro running back has to wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

Last season, Bell appeared in two games for the New York Jets before being released. He then signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his short stint with the AFC champions, he had 254 rushing yards, 13 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Bell’s best days are most likely behind him, but it’s still surreal to see him on the open market at this point in the offseason.

On Friday afternoon, Bell revealed why he hasn’t signed with an NFL team yet. It appears the veteran tailback isn’t just going to jump at whatever offer is thrown his way.

“I’ll sign somewhere when IM ready…ain’t no more finessing me with lies and sh*t just to get me to sign with they team…no more rushed decisions on my end, period,” Bell tweeted.

i’ll sign somewhere when IM ready…ain’t no more finessing me with lies and sh*t just to get me to sign with they team…no more rushed decisions on my end, period… https://t.co/BbNussInFU — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

Judging by his recent tweets, Bell doesn’t seem too worried about his future in the NFL. Earlier today, he tweeted “2021 will be the year y’all reminded.”

With training camp roughly two months away, Le’Veon Bell still has plenty of time to sign a new deal. He’s not the workhorse back that he once was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he could carve out a decent role for himself.

[Le’Veon Bell]