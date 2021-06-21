Le’Veon Bell Has Blunt Response To Andy Reid’s Message

It’s becoming increasingly clear that running back Le’Veon Bell doesn’t plan on forgiving Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for… whatever it is Reid may have done while they were together.

Last week Reid seemingly tried to end the beef with Bell, telling the media that he wishes Bell well and enjoyed their time in Kansas City together. But Bell apparently isn’t buying it.

Bell found a B/R Gridiron Instagram post containing the quote from Reid. In the comments, he wrote “lol that’s cap (a lie) but it sounds good.”

Bell’s comment has over 5,500 likes and 1,300 replies in the three days since he posted it. A lot of people are clearly loving the beef between Bell and Reid.

Last week Le’Veon Bell declared on Instagram that he would rather retire than play for Andy Reid again. That led to a flurry of additional posts from Bell explaining why he has a beef with the Kansas City Chiefs head coach.

Bell joined the Chiefs in the middle of the 2020 season after being cut by the New York Jets. But despite joining the Chiefs in the postseason, he got only a handful of postseason carries and was deactivated for the Super Bowl.

Bell has remained vague about exactly what’s caused this beef with Reid, but he’s letting everyone know how angry he is at him.

How much longer will Le’Veon Bell keep going after Andy Reid?