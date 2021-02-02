Le’Veon Bell Had 1 Main Reason For Picking The Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets earlier this year, after an incredibly unsuccessful stint with the team. He wound up with the Kansas City Chiefs, forming what many thought would be a dynamic duo with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield.

That hasn’t quite been the case. In nine games with Kansas City, he has 63 rushes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns, along with 13 catches for 99 yards. His production is well below the standard he set with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-17, when he was arguably the NFL’s best running back for a stretch.

There was no shortage of suitors for Bell when he his free agency, you may remember. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, a pair of New York Jets AFC East rivals both in playoff contention, were both after him. The debate for Bell broke down like this: go to Miami where he likely could’ve carved out a bigger role in the offense, or head to Kansas City and try and win a Super Bowl.

Obviously, he went with the latter. According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Bell admits that his experience with the Jets, who went 7-9 last year and were winless when he was released, was so bad, that he chose the Chiefs because they’d give him the best opportunity to win.

Le'Veon Bell says he was very conflicted choosing between the Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs in FA after being cut by NY Jets. He said Miami offered a potential bigger workload, but he was frustrated with losing with Jets so he chose best opportunity to win with Chiefs. Tough choice. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2021

“I didn’t really care how my production would look,” Bell said, via ProFootballTalk. “I came here to get to this game, and I’m here. So I look at it like I came to the right spot.”

“I’m just happy where I’m at and I’m happy with the way the season’s went. We just have to cap it off with a Super Bowl win.”

Le’Veon Bell is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so we’ll see what he prioritizes in his next search for a team. For now, it looks like he’s in position to accomplish exactly what he wanted to with the Kansas City Chiefs, by leaving the Jets behind.