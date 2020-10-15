On Thursday night, NFL fans were left without a game to watch due to changes in the league’s schedule thanks to the pandemic.

However, they weren’t left without significant NFL news. Just a few days after he was released by the New York Jets, running back Le’Veon Bell found a new home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Bell signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City emerged as one of the favorites to land Bell after his release, but had stiff competition from the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

In the end, Bell decided he wants the chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Shortly after news broke he was signing with the Chiefs, the former All-Pro running back confirmed the news.

“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity. Let’s go!” Bell tweeted on Thursday night.

Schefter reported it’s a one-year deal, but we’re still waiting to hear how much he’ll be paid by the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Jets are still on the hook for $6 million of his 2020 salary.

Although he struggled behind a suspect Jets offensive line, Bell will have to chance to play in one of the most creative offenses in the NFL. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Bell will be a tough tandem to stop for opposing defenses.

We’ll have to wait and see if he plays an immediate role for the Chiefs this weekend.