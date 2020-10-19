Le’Veon Bell Posts 3-Word Message Watching The Chiefs Play

Le’Veon Bell will soon suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs. But for now, he’s watching the Chiefs take on the Bills from the comfort of his own home.

Bell posted a three-word message while watching Monday Night Football this afternoon. It’s safe to say he can’t wait to be in the backfield with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense.

“I can’t wait,” Bell said in a tweet during Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

It didn’t take long for the Kansas City Chiefs to reach out to Bell after the Jets released the former star running back last week. Buffalo and Miami were also in the mix. But in the end, the opportunity to win a Super Bowl was too good an opportunity for Bell to pass down.

I can’t wait 😍 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 19, 2020

Unfortunately for Le’Veon Bell and the Chiefs, he wasn’t able to suit up against the Bills tonight. The NFL’s COVID-19 protocol calls for players to undergo a certain number of testing days after signing with a new team.

If all goes according to plan, Bell will suit up and play for the Chiefs next Sunday when they take on the Denver Broncos. The very next week, Bell will get the opportunity to play his old team, the New York Jets.

The Chiefs can’t wait to see what Bell brings to an already unstoppable offense. Bell himself is waiting in anticipation for his new opportunity.