Le’Veon Bell Posts Message Before First Home Chiefs Game

After a successful debut with the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, tomorrow will be Le’Veon Bell’s first home game with his new team.

You can bet Bell is hyped for it too. Kansas City is hosting the 0-7 New York Jets, who released Bell earlier this month less than two years after signing him in free agency. While in New York, Bell struggled while dealing with a shaky offensive line and unimaginative play caller in Adam Gase.

In his first game with the Chiefs, Bell played 17 offensive snaps and carried six times for 39 yards. It’s conceivable that his role increases over the next few weeks, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

Bell posted a message on Twitter tonight, saying he “can’t wait” for his first game at Arrowhead Stadium.

excited for tomorrow. first home game, & I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/DlZ9BIJxuI — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 1, 2020

This isn’t really going out on a limb, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Bell turns in a great performance tomorrow. He’ll certainly be motivated to do so.

The Chiefs take on the Jets tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

At 6-1, Kansas City currently has the second-best record in the AFC. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) are in first place in the conference.