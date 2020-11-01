The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Le’Veon Bell Posts Message Before First Home Chiefs Game

Le'Veon Bell of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

After a successful debut with the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, tomorrow will be Le’Veon Bell’s first home game with his new team.

You can bet Bell is hyped for it too. Kansas City is hosting the 0-7 New York Jets, who released Bell earlier this month less than two years after signing him in free agency. While in New York, Bell struggled while dealing with a shaky offensive line and unimaginative play caller in Adam Gase.

In his first game with the Chiefs, Bell played 17 offensive snaps and carried six times for 39 yards. It’s conceivable that his role increases over the next few weeks, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

Bell posted a message on Twitter tonight, saying he “can’t wait” for his first game at Arrowhead Stadium.

This isn’t really going out on a limb, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Bell turns in a great performance tomorrow. He’ll certainly be motivated to do so.

The Chiefs take on the Jets tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

At 6-1, Kansas City currently has the second-best record in the AFC. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) are in first place in the conference.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.