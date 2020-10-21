Le’Veon Bell Reacts To Getting To Play For Andy Reid

Last week, former New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell announced his plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His decision came just a few days after he and the Jets parted ways. Bell signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs that could pay him just over $1 million if he hits all incentives.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bell met with the media for the first time since signing his new contract. The former All-Pro running back seems excited about the opportunity to play in Kansas City.

Bell said he thinks playing for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is “going to be magnificent for me.”

Here’s what Bell had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons and there’s only football to go around,” Bell said during his press conference. “I think it’s going to be a lot of opportunity to kinda show what I can do with some space, running routes. I think this offense is really fit for my skill set.”

Bell struggled to find success behind a suspect Jets offensive line.

He joins a Chiefs team that just racked up over 240 yards on the ground against the Buffalo Bills last weekend. Bell and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will make a potent duo for Kansas City.

Bell hasn’t had a run over 20 yards since the 2017 season. Can he finally get it going again?