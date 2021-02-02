Le’Veon Bell Was Asked If He Regrets Sitting Out In 2018

In 2017, Le’Veon Bell had a pretty good argument to be the best running back in the NFL. That year, he posted his third season of 1,200+ rushing yards and 600+ receiving yards in four years.

Things have not continued along that trajectory. He sat out the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, his market was definitely not what he expected, and he wound up signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets, with $35 million guaranteed. It was a solid payday, but he landed with one of the NFL’s top teams, posted his worst NFL season in 2019, and forced his way off the team after just two games in 2020.

Bell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he could win the Super Bowl on Sunday. His role isn’t nearly what many expected. He took a major backseat to 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire throughout the back half of the season, and wound up with 353 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage with the team in the regular season. In his only playoff appearance, he played 11 snaps against the Cleveland Browns, carrying the ball twice for six yards.

One could argue that his 2018 holdout was a big misstep, with how things have gone since. He insists that he doesn’t regret the decision though, in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

Le'Veon Bell doesn't regret sitting out the 2018 season https://t.co/5OZ8hmbNSb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 2, 2021

“Oh no, that never crossed my mind,” Le’Veon Bell told the media Tuesday, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like me sitting out, I just kind of look at it as it kind of helped me out on the backend of my career, because last year when I came back, it felt like I was reset. It felt like I was a rookie all over again. I was so excited to get back on the field and really just get my gatherings back. So I don’t know, it kind of reset my body. I feel like it’s going to really help me for the end of my career.”

He thinks that playing a smaller role this year in a “running back by committee” with the Kansas City Chiefs could have a similar impact.

Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell admits it's "different" being part of a RB committee for the first time. "It's a good change. I like it," he said. Believes it'll be good for his career in the long run. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 2, 2021

We’ll see if that theory works out. He turns 29 later this month, which is certainly not old for the NFL, but is on the backend of a star running back’s best years.

Of course, he didn’t play in 2018, and had a pretty light load in 2020, so maybe he’ll last longer on the back end, as he says.