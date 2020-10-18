Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Decides On Chiefs’ Jersey Number

Le’Veon Bell has reportedly made a decision on what number he’ll be wearing for his new team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Steelers and Jets running back made the surprising decision to sign with the Chiefs this past week. Just days earlier, he was released by the New York Jets after the Jets failed to garner any trade interest.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were also reportedly in the mix. Bell eventually narrowed his decision down to just Kansas City and Miami, eliminating Buffalo in the process. In the end, the opportunity to win a Super Bowl in Kansas City was too good to pass down.

Bell now joins Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense for the remainder of the 2020 season. The former star back will reportedly don No. 26 for the Chiefs, according to Clutch Points.

“Interestingly, Bell will wear No.26, which is also Damien Williams’ number,” writes Dave Monaco of Clutch Points. “Since Williams decided to opt out this season to help his ailing mother who is fighting cancer, Bell will be allowed to wear the same number.”

Le’Veon Bell didn’t do much during his time with the New York Jets. Head coach Adam Gase failed to utilize him properly, but Bell wasn’t exactly motivated to help the Jets win, either.

Now, he heads to a team known for its winning culture.

We’ll see what type of impact Bell has for the Chiefs in coming weeks.