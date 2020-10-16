Le’Veon Bell Won’t Play For Chiefs On Monday vs. Bills – Here’s Why

Fans hoping to see Le’Veon Bell suit up for the Chiefs on Monday Night Football against the Bills will be disappointed. The former Jets backs won’t be able to play until Week 7.

Bell made his decision to sign with the Chiefs Thursday evening, just a day after the Jets released the former star back. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were also in the mix to land Bell, but the chance to try and win a Super Bowl in Kansas City was too good to pass down.

The Chiefs’ addition of Bell drastically increases Kansas City’s chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes and company will look to take another step toward that goal next week on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, Bell won’t be playing that night.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher reports the new Chiefs running back will have to undergo five straight days of COVID-19 testing before he can join Kansas City. It looks like the earliest he could suit up will be in Week 7 when the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos. Even then, it may be a stretch.

“Bell will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the Chiefs, per league protocols, so he won’t be available to play on Monday, when the Chiefs visit the Bills,” Teicher wrote on ESPN.com.

FYI, Bell can't according to NFL protocols enter their facility or start to practice until he tests negative for 5 straight days and then tests negative on the 6th day with a point of contact test. So he won't practice for about a week at best. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 15, 2020

Teicher noted Le’Veon Bell’s first game as a Kansas City Chief may not come until Nov. 1 when the Chiefs play none other than the New York Jets.

Would think it's a stretch for him to play before Nov. 1 game against Jets, his previous team https://t.co/d2UzikO2DU — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 15, 2020

It would be quite the storyline if Bell’s first game with the Chiefs comes against his former team in the New York Jets. We can already see the headlines now.