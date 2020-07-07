Liquor Store Employee Shares Cool DM From ESPN’s Adam Schefter

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Monday that Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it turns out he wasn’t the first one to have the scoop on that story.

Katie Camlin, who works at Plaza Liquor in Kansas City, noticed that a front office employee for the Chiefs bought six bottles of Dom Pérignon in the afternoon. She immediately put two and two together, realizing that an extension could be on the horizon for Mahomes.

Camlin shared her story on Twitter, but then deleted the post. While most of the credit for this story has gone to Schefter – and rightfully so – he decided to message Camlin on social media and let her know that she did a great job getting the initial scoop.

“Well done,” Schefter said. “Keep me posted the next time some Chiefs employee buys six bottles of bubbly. Be well and stay healthy.”

Here’s the direct message from Schefter:

ALRIGHT EVERYONE ELSE GO HOME THIS IS THE COOLEST THING EVER @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Y985QVeLn7 — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) July 7, 2020

That’s a pretty sweet gesture from the most popular NFL insider in the business.

Schefter later on provided the details regarding Mahomes’ contract. He’ll make up to $503 million over the course of his deal, which is the richest contract in sports history.

If the Chiefs reach a long-term agreement with Chris Jones in the future, fans should look out for Camlin’s tweets. She might just spot another team employee purchasing Dom Pérignon.