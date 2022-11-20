Look: Brittany Mahomes' Maternity Photoshoot Is Going Viral

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are set to welcome their second child to the world early in 2023.

Last month, Brittany enjoyed a jungle-themed baby shower to help prepare for the birth of the couple's son. On Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old former soccer player shared photos from her recent maternity shoot.

Brittany, Patrick and their daughter Sterling Skye are all featured in the pics, which have been going viral.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were high school sweethearts growing up in Texas. They were engaged in September 2020, and married in March 2022.

In between, Sterling Skye was born in February 2021. They announced they were expecting their second child back in June.

“Dude, I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said at the time. “A gender reveal is coming up soon. Hopefully, we get a boy, but I’ll love him or her either way. But it’s going to be awesome."

The couple revealed they were having a boy shortly thereafter.