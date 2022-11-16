Look: Chiefs Attempted To Claim Running Back Off Waivers

So far this season, the Chiefs have not received consistent performances from their running backs. They tried to solve that problem by claiming a player off waivers this week, but their attempt was unsuccessful.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs put a claim in for former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin. However, the Texans were rewarded Benjamin since they were first on the waiver order.

The Saints and Seahawks also tried to claim Benjamin. Just like the Chiefs, they came up short.

Benjamin, 23, has been a solid contributor for the Cardinals this season. It was a bit surprising to see him get released.

In 10 games this season, Benjamin has 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries. He also has 24 receptions for 184 yards.

The Chiefs' backfield would've benefited from adding Benjamin, make no mistake about it. Isiah Pacheco is currently their No. 1 running back on the depth chart.

Since the Chiefs won't. be able to acquire Benjamin this season, they'll need Pacheco to step up. The same can be said for Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.