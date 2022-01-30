Look: Chiefs Fan Getting Roasted For What He’s Wearing Today

The Kansas City Chiefs faithful descended upon Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While most of the seats in the stadium were decked out in the team’s classic red color, one fan stuck out with his headwear choice.

In a picture from The Athletic’s Jon Machota, one Chiefs fan in the stands at Arrowhead on Sunday was wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat. To make things even more confusing, he was still wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey, suggesting that he was still pulling for Kansas City.

Take a look:

It’s possible that the fan could be loyal to both teams, or he’s just a massive Mahomes fan. The Chiefs quarterback played his college ball at Texas Tech, which is about a five-hour drive from Dallas.

Whatever his reasons for the unique outfit are, the fan can’t exactly cheer for the Cowboys this weekend. Dallas lost in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers, who are playing in tonight’s NFC Championship game.

The Chiefs/Cowboys fan got to see quite the game on Sunday between Kansas City and Cincinnati. After the Chiefs raced out to a 21-10 halftime lead, the Bengals stormed back in the second half to make things interesting.

We’ll find out shortly if the Chiefs/Cowboys fan will get to see one of his teams make the Super Bowl or if both of his favorite franchises will come up short this year.