Look: Chiefs Fan’s Super Bowl Jersey Is Going Viral In Tampa Bay

Fans often get very creative with custom jersey designs. But one Chiefs fan’s jersey at the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay is going viral this afternoon.

One photo that’s been circulating on Twitter today is a Chiefs fan with a custom jersey that says “COVID 19.” Some people in the comments are very impressed by how genius the design is. Others were put off by how insensitive it is given how awful the COVID-19 pandemic has been.

Further enhancing the overall aesthetic is what appears to be a copy of the Declaration of Independence on his pants. It’s quite a sight to see.

And for those wondering why the fan doesn’t have a mask on, the Super Bowl is being played in Florida. Enough said.

“Player COVID-19 is great at the spread offense,” one fan wrote.

“I’m getting a colts jersey like this,” wrote another.

But the majority of comments have been far less witty. That really shouldn’t be a surprise.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the 2020 NFL season in a lot of frustrating ways. Stadiums were emptied, entire rooms of players were ruled out, and games had to be rescheduled on a regular basis.

But we’ve finally made it to the end of the season. Super Bowl LV is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Hopefully it’s the last season where he need to worry about this awful virus.