Look: Chiefs Lineman’s New Twitter Profile Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs received a COVID-19 scare that could have had a serious impact on the Super Bowl.

Kansas City placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson the reserve/COVID-19 list. Why? Well, the pair was recently getting their hair cut by a barber who tested positive for the virus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the details of the situation.

“There were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers, including QB Patrick Mahomes, scheduled Sunday to get a haircut with the barber who tested positive for COVID, per sources. The Chiefs acted wisely and aggressively, and pulled the barber – mid-cut – once his test results came in,” Schefter tweeted.

Who was the player in the midst of a haircut? That would be center Daniel Kilgore, who had an incredible response to the report.

He posted a new profile picture to Twitter that showed him with a half-shaved head.

It’s good to see he’s taking the light-hearted approach to what could have been a serious issue for the Chiefs.

Schefter noted the barber had received five days of negative tests before he tested positive this week. Imagine the storylines if Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players couldn’t play in the Super Bowl because they tested positive for COVID.

It would be wild, but for those who witnessed 2020 first hand, it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Thankfully, both teams seem to be healthy – for the most part – heading into the Super Bowl this weekend.