Look: Chiefs React To Getting 17th Game vs. Packers

Mark you calendars, football fans. The NFL added a 17th game to the regular-season on Tuesday. One of those games will be the best of the season: the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL’s decision to add a 17th game is a controversial one. But on the plus side, it means more football. The NFL determined it will pair up teams from opposing conferences by how respective teams finished in the division standings from the year prior.

This upcoming season, the AFC West is paired up against the NFC North. That means the Chiefs and Packers will go toe-to-toe this upcoming regular season.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers might be one of the best quarterback match-ups of the decade. It’s safe to say Kansas City is excited about the contest.

“Mahomes vs. Rodgers in the regular season? Say less,” the Chiefs said in their latest social-media post.

Take a look.

Mahomes vs. Rodgers in the regular season? Say less. pic.twitter.com/taHGcuKvmy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 30, 2021

The Chiefs and Packers have something at common: their season ended at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t out-duel Tom Brady or overcome the Tampa Bay defense in the NFC Championship. Brady and the Bucs then went on to beat the Chiefs in convincing fashion.

Both Green Bay and Kansas City should be right back in the championship hunt this upcoming season. We may get an early Super Bowl preview when the two teams go toe-to-toe during the upcoming regular season.