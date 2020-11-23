Look: Chiefs Star Has Blunt Message For Local Radio Host

A Kansas City Chiefs star had a blunt message for a local radio host on Monday morning following his team’s win on Sunday night.

Kansas City topped Las Vegas, 35-31, on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs won thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in the final minute. Kansas City’s defense then picked off a deep pass from Derek Carr, sealing the win.

Monday morning, Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones took to Twitter to respond to a critic. Kansas City’s defensive star had a blunt response to local radio host Carrington Harrison.

Harrison, who works for 610 Sports KC/CBS Sports Radio, had a message for Jones during the game.

“Chris Jones got all the smoke on the sidelines. Have that same energy for the Raiders O Line,” he tweeted during the game.

Jones did not appear to appreciate the message. He had a blunt response to the local radio host on social media Monday morning.

“Shut your a– up clown,” he wrote back.

Shut your ass up clown — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) November 23, 2020

OK then.

The Chiefs improved to 9-1 on the season with the win on Sunday night. Kansas City isn’t perfect, but there’s not much to criticize with Andy Reid’s team right now.