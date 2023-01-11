Look: Chiefs Star Shoots Down Ex-Girlfriend Rumor

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Travis Kelce publicly denied that financial reasons played any role in his breakup with longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Kelce and Nicole split last spring after more than five years together. At the time, the prevailing rumor about the cause of the breakup was that the Chiefs tight end was "cheap" and constantly made his partner pay for half of everything.

However, Nicole denied that was the reason back in May, and Kelce did the same during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast Tuesday.

“How crazy is that?” Kelce said, via the New York Post. “Don’t buy into that s-t!”

Kelce would also go into greater detail on his relationship with Nicole and how the couple handled its money.

"I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money… We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Kelce confirmed that he's still single and "on the free market" right now, but the superstar tight end is focused on the upcoming playoffs, not his dating life.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will need major contributions from Kelce in order to reach the Super Bowl.