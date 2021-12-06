Look: Chiefs Star Has Blunt Message For Broncos Fan

The Kansas City Chiefs stifled the Denver Broncos on their way to a comfortable victory in Sunday night’s AFC West game. In a surprising turn of events, Andy Reid’s defense, rather than the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, proved to be the difference in the contest.

The Chiefs held the Broncos to just nine points and forced three turnovers in the 22-9 win. The highlight of the game from the Kansas City defense, when Daniel Sorensen picked off a Teddy Bridgewater pass and took it 75 yards to the end zone.

The Chiefs defense has been much ridiculed this season, especially once the defending AFC champions got off to a shocking 3-4 start. However, the unit has started to round into form at just the right time as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Despite Kansas City’s strong play as of late, All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu had to take to Twitter to respond to an unsavory comment about his team’s defense. After a Broncos fan tweeted about how Denver running back Javonte Williams gave the Chiefs fits on Sunday, the veteran safety fired back.

“Bra y’all had 9 points,” he wrote.

Mathieu makes an astute point and certainly earned that right after Sunday’s game. After a rather underwhelming start to the season by his standards, the 29-year-old safety had one of his best performances of the year against the Broncos.

Mathieu racked up a season-high nine tackles against Denver and was seemingly everywhere on the field in Arrowhead on Sunday. It was a welcome sight for the Chiefs, who need the two-time Pro Bowler to play well for the defense to be successful.

Kansas City has now won five games in a row and is tied for the AFC lead, prior to Monday’s Patriots vs. Bills game. If Mathieu and the defense can continue their much steadier play, the Chiefs should be among the favorites once the postseason rolls around in January.