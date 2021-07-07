Look: Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill Announces Engagement

This could be a big year for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, on and off the football field.

Over the weekend, Hill got engaged to his girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro. The All-Pro wideout proposed to her on the Fourth of July, which was a pretty clever idea. They were able to enjoy some fireworks shortly after she said “yes.”

Hill shared a few photos of the moment he proposed to Vaccaro on Instagram with this caption: “The beginning of forever.”

Vaccaro posted a video that shows the moment where Hill got down on one knee to propose. It’s a moment she’ll most likely never forget.

Here are the engagement photos that Hill posted on Instagram:

Several of Hill’s teammates congratulated him on Instagram, such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce and Darrel Williams.

Hill spoke to TMZ a few days after the proposal. He said that Vaccaro had no idea about his plans this past weekend.

“It was perfect, you know?” Hill said, via TMZ. “I had her thinking the whole time like she was planning the whole party and she was in contact with the event planner and I was going behind her back and talking to him like, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this and that. Just go with it.’”

Hill will have a few weeks to enjoy some time with Vaccaro before training camp begins.