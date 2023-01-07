Look: Chiefs Wild Trick Play Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are having fun this Saturday against the Raiders. They made that abundantly clear during the second quarter of action.

Before running a trick play in the red zone, the players in Kansas City's huddle started spinning in a circle. They then quickly ran to the line of scrimmage to get the play off.

That wasn't all. The Chiefs then had Jerick McKinnon pitch it to Patrick Mahomes who then tossed it to Kadarius Toney.

It was truly one of the most bizarre sequences we'll ever see.

Check it out:

This play actually resulted in a touchdown for the Chiefs, but it was nullified by offensive holding on Creed Humphrey.

On the following play, Toney scored a touchdown. He has already made a few game-breaking plays this afternoon.

The Chiefs currently have a 24-3 lead over the Raiders at halftime. The second half of this game will resume on ESPN.