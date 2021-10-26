Look: Chris Simms Offers His Advice For Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Some have argued Patrick Mahomes is trying to do too much for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. NFL analyst Chris Simms agrees.

Mahomes has thrown nine picks during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Some of those picks came off bad luck, but others were due to Mahomes forcing things.

Here’s the problem: Mahomes has built a career on achieving the improbable. The first few years of his NFL career were filled with spectacular, almost unbelievable throws that have translated into explosive plays and often touchdowns.

Now seven games into the season, Simms thinks Mahomes needs to change his strategy and tone back the sizzle plays and focus on the basics.

“They gotta show the ability to be boring and execute and go on Brees and Brady type drives that we used to see from New England and the Saints where it’s 12 plays and 85 yards,” Simms told Dan Patrick on Tuesday.

"Don't be afraid to be somewhat boring." -Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) offers advice to Mahomes and #Chiefs on how to turn things around Chris' full appearance: https://t.co/kMEAuKmeGg pic.twitter.com/45vbggBJ3F — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 26, 2021

Patrick Mahomes looked like a 10-year veteran quarterback during his first three years as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. He now finally looks like a rookie. That type of regression is a bit concerning.

The first thing Mahomes can do is stop looking to make the big play so often. Opposing defenses know how to slow down the Chiefs: sell out to stop the downfield shots. Mahomes could take advantage by aiming to pick up yards on the short and intermediate throws.

Step two is for Mahomes to become more comfortable in the pocket. Kansas City’s offensive line play has actually been pretty decent so far this season. Mahomes is having trouble trusting his protection, though.

If Mahomes goes back to the basic, the Chiefs could be in business during the second half of the season, If not, they probably won’t even challenge to win the AFC West.