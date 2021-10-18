Look: Crazy Patrick Mahomes Throw From Yesterday Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes may be off to a pretty mediocre start to the 2021 season, but his arm talent is still off the charts.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell in a 13-10 hole to the Washington Football Team at halftime on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes, in particular, had an uncharacteristic outing. He might have thrown the worst interception in the history of the NFL, too.

Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes for throwing the worst interception in the history of the NFL pic.twitter.com/LKq3I2g86i — Jacob Nave (@jnay77) October 17, 2021

Don’t worry, folks. Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback responded by making one of the most insane cross-his-body, right-to-left throws you’ll ever see.

Why is everyone so obsessed with Mahomes … pic.twitter.com/ctYXDuP6Ov — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 18, 2021

Unfortunately, it didn’t count because of a penalty on the Kansas City offense. Still, that’s one of the best throws we’ve seen so far this season.

The good news for Mahomes and the Chiefs is that they appeared to turn a corner in the second half of Sunday’s game. They outscored the Washington Football Team 21-0 in the second half of Sunday’s game to escape with the 31-13 win.

Kansas City is now 3-3 on the season and within firing distance of Chargers and Raiders atop the AFC West. Mahomes, meanwhile, is still putting up pretty insane numbers despite his turnover-prone play as of late. The Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 1,887 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight picks so far this season. If he can cut down on turnovers, he’ll be in the NFL’s MVP discussion.

And as noted by Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell, most of Mahomes’ interceptions haven’t been his fault. His receivers certainly aren’t doing him any favors.

Mahomes has 7 INT

–2 through Tyreek Hill's arms

–1 off Marcus Kemp's shoulder pads

–1 by a defensive lineman on a quick pass

–3 desperate 3rd-down heaves to avoid pressure/punts I get that the total number is alarming. The full picture is not. https://t.co/FTG8kXaDTu — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 17, 2021

Kansas City will try and move to 4-3 this Sunday when it takes on the Tennessee Titans.