Look: Initial Betting Line Released For Chiefs vs. Bengals

For the second year in a row, it will be the Chiefs and the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati won last year's matchup at Arrowhead as the underdog. They are going to have to do the same thing this year as well.

The initial betting line for the game is out, via SuperBookSports, and Kansas City has been installed as a three-point favorite.

The Chiefs are once again the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They reached their fifth-straight conference championship by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 on Saturday.

As for the Bengals, they survived at home against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round before dominating the Buffalo Bills this afternoon on the road. Cincinnati's 27-10 victory is the first time the Bills scored less than 17 points in a game all season.

The betting line for this game will be worth monitoring throughout the week because of the health of Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in yesterday's game, and though he was able to play through it, it remains to be seen how the injury responds during the week.