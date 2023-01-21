Look: It's Snowing Before Chiefs-Jaguars Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Interior view of Arrowhead Stadium and it's snowy field prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This afternoon's Divisional Round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs may feature some snow.

Earlier this Saturday, meteorologist Veronica Dolan of The Weather Channel said a rain/snow mixture could hit Arrowhead Stadium throughout the afternoon.

Well, moments ago, the NFL shared a video of snow coming down at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco doesn't seem bothered by this weather. In fact, he was dancing in the snow during his pregame warm-ups.

Here's the video of Pacheco dancing on the field:

The Jaguars and Chiefs met back in November. Patrick Mahomes had 334 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Kansas City's 27-17 win.

While the Chiefs are once again favored over the Jaguars, this matchup could play out differently. After all, Jacksonville has won its last six games.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Chiefs game is at 4:30 p.m. ET. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for NBC.