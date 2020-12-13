Look: Le’Veon Bell Appears To Be Unhappy With The Chiefs

Guess this was bound to happen at some point. Le’Veon Bell has sent out a cryptic tweet and seems to be unhappy with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This afternoon, Bell only received two carries, but gained 21 yards on both of those touches. He added two receptions for 14 additional yards.

In the meantime, rookie starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire managed to tally 59 yards on five receptions, but struggled to run the football, gaining just 32 yards on 16 carries. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill picked up as many yards (and a touchdown) on his one run of the afternoon.

When Bell signed with the Super Bowl champs, he did so knowing he’d be a backup. However, it seems like he imagined his workload wouldn’t deteriorate to only four touches in a game.

He appeared to let his frustrations be known on Twitter about an hour after KC’s 33-27 win in Miami.

lol I’m so confused yo — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 13, 2020

If Bell’s tweet is indeed about frustration with his role, we’d guess that Andy Reid will talk to him and give him one more chance to be a good soldier.

But if Bell makes a habit of complaining, don’t be surprised if the Chiefs cut him loose at some point.