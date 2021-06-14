Look: Le’Veon Bell Has 2-Word Response To Chiefs Star

Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell may have apologized for offending Andy Reid over the weekend, but he’s not backing down from his stance that the Kansas City Chiefs did him wrong.

Naturally, Bell has taken a lot of heat for that. Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is one of many who are raking him over the coals for that.

“These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success,” Mathieu wrote on Twitter. “That’s how I know I’m built different.”

Le’Veon Bell, however, wasn’t impressed by Mathieu’s proud stance. Taking to Twitter in a response of his own, Bell answered with two simple words:

“lol ok”

Clearly Le’Veon Bell doesn’t care what anybody thinks about how he expresses himself as it relates to his former team. Not that he’s ever cared what anybody particularly thinks about him.

Bell was released by the New York Jets in October after the team failed to find a trade partner for him. The Chiefs quickly scooped him up and gave him more touches that the Jets had through the first half of the season.

But Bell didn’t get to put his skills to the test in Super Bowl LV. He had only two carries the entire playoffs and had 11 snaps in their playoff opener against the Cleveland Browns.

As Bell continues to look for a new team for the 2021 season, you have to wonder if his reputation – as well as his playing ability – has diminished to the point where finding one may be impossible.