Look: Mother Of NFL Stars Traveling To 2 Games Today

We’ve seen plenty of siblings play in the NFL together, some even on the same team. But for one family, having two brothers play on different playoff teams has their mother trying to beat the clock to watch both play.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is currently at the Eagles-Bucs game in Tampa Bay. She’s already posted a photo of herself at Raymond James Stadium.

But when that game ends, Donna Kelce intends to beat the clock and hop on a plane to Kansas City, Missouri. Travis Kelce’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is at 8:15 p.m. EST, which should give her enough time to get there.

It’s an admirable effort and we’re all rooting for her to achieve the seemingly impossible. Fans on Twitter are certainly giving her some props for trying:

Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day. First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

“It only counts if she eats a Philly cheese steak for lunch and KC bbq for dinner,” one fan replied.

“That’s somewhat epic. Timing has to be perfect or she’ll miss a decent chunk of Travis’s game,” wrote another.

“You look up Super Mom in the dictionary and you will find a picture of this woman,” a third fan wrote.

Unfortunately, it looks like one of Donna Kelce’s kids is going to suffer a loss today. Hopefully it won’t be both of them.