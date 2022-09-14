Look: Mother Of Victim Is Furious With Britt Reid Decision

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Monday, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury. Since he pleaded guilty, he could receive a sentence of up to four years in prison.

The car accident that Reid was at the center of in 2021 left Ariel Young, a young girl, seriously injured. It has been heavily reported that she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Originally, Reid was facing up to seven years in prison.

As you'd expect, Young's mother is not happy that Reid received a generous plea deal. She blasted this decision during an interview on Good Morning America this Wednesday.

"He’s just getting a slap on the wrist," Felicia Miller said, via Fox News. "If anybody else had did that, if we did that. If any of us hit his car being drunk and hit his car and injured one of his kids, we would’ve been in jail."

Reid, meanwhile, issued an apology for his actions.

"I really regret what I did," Reid said. "I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn't mean to hurt anyone."

Reid's sentencing is set for Oct. 28.