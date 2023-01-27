Look: New Favorite Has Emerged In Chiefs-Bengals Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The point spread for this Sunday's game between the Bengals and Chiefs has experienced more twists and turns than a whodunit directed by Rian Johnson.

Initially, the Chiefs opened up as the odds-on favorites for the AFC Championship Game. However, it didn't take long for them to become underdogs.

At one point, the Bengals were a 3-point favorite. Then, all the money quickly shifted in the Chiefs' direction for the second time this week.

On Friday morning, the point spread for the AFC Championship Game settled with the Chiefs being 1.5-point favorites over the Bengals.

It's possible bettors are confident in the Chiefs because Patrick Mahomes didn't show a noticeable limp on the practice field. Last weekend, he suffered a high ankle sprain.

"I feel like I can still do a lot of things, but we'll see as we get closer and closer," Mahomes said, via ESPN. "We'll see during the game. You can't fully do exactly what it's going to be like in those moments in the game. All I can do is prepare myself the best way possible, and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when you need to."

If Mahomes is healthy enough to make plays off script this Sunday, the Chiefs will have the necessary firepower to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.