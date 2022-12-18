Look: NFL Fans Thought Player Was Drinking Beer On Bench

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's a big no-no for a player, coach or staffer to drink beer in the middle of an NFL game. But one player who appeared to have broken that cardinal rule might not be in as much trouble as we thought.

During today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, Chiefs defender Chris Jones was seen on the sidelines drinking out of a green bottle. Many thought it was a Heineken beer, as that brand has an identical bottle appearance.

But CBS Sports managed to set the record straight. According to them, it wasn't a beer but rather some water. Why Jones decided to drink water out of a beer bottle is anyone's guess.

That hasn't stopped the wider NFL world from insisting that Jones was "enjoying a cold one" on the sidelines of a game.

Chris Jones might not be drinking during the game, but some Chiefs fans are probably drinking a little extra hard right about now.

Despite going up against the team with the worst record in the NFL, the Chiefs never took the lead for the entire first half. They went into the half trailing 14-13 in a game they have to win to keep up with the Buffalo Bills for that coveted No. 1 overall seed.

Heavens forbid the Chiefs find a way to lose this game. The bars won't be able to supply enough beer to drink down a loss like that.