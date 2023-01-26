Look: NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Bold Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay gave the Bengals some bulletin board material ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

When asked what impresses him the most about Cincinnati's offense, Gay responded, "Nothing."

That's an interesting comment from Gay considering the Chiefs gave up 27 points to the Bengals back in the regular season. Joe Burrow completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 286 yards with two touchdown passes.

NFL fans believe Gay's words will come back to haunt him this Sunday when the Bengals and Chiefs clash in the AFC Championship Game.

"Joe [Burrow] is listening," one fan said.

"He just wanted to give the Bengals offense a little something for them to think about before SunDey," one person said. "I’m sure it will go well for him."

"But y’all 0-3 against them," another person replied to Gay's comments.

Burrow is undefeated against the Chiefs so far in his NFL career.

It's up to the Kansas City's defense to prevent Burrow from celebrating another AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.