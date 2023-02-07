Look: NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Owner's Daughter Photo

It's safe to say Gracie Hunt is ready to watch the Chiefs face the Eagles this Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral on Instagram several times this NFL season. A few days ago, her post regarding the Super Bowl received a lot of attention.

Hunt shared a photo of herself in a Chiefs-themed swimsuit. Her caption read, "Point me towards Glendale & Super Bowl LVII."

This post from Hunt received thousands of likes and countless kind comments.

"Let's go Chiefs," one follower replied.

Another follower commented, "I'll be cheering on them Chiefs this Sunday."

"I might have to root for the Chiefs," a third person wrote.

Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, has 239,000 followers on Instagram. Her following continues to grow by the year.

We'll see if Hunt can witness a second Super Bowl title this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.