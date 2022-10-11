Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes turned in another standout performance in the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.

The Kansas City superstar threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns, all to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes also got in some trash talking, firing back at Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

It was a rare display of bravado from Mahomes, and the ESPN cameras captured him emphatically telling Crosby "I'm here."

Through five games, Mahomes is completing a career-high 66.7% of his passes and has thrown for 1,398 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns. He's thrown only two interceptions.

Mahomes was the NFL's MVP in 2018 and finished third in the voting in 2020. He's already firmly established himself in the race to be this year's most valuable player as well.