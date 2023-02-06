Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kelce Mom Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and his mother Donna fight back tears of joys after the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVII is a family affair for the Kelce family.

It has been well-documented that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be the first set of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. Their mother Donna will be in attendance at State Farm Stadium watching her boys battle it out.

There's actually a petition out there advocating for Donna Kelce to do more than just watch the game. The people who signed it want her to participate in the pregame coin toss.

During an appearance on her sons' podcast this week, Donna at first was hesitant to agree to that arrangement, but then said she would, on one condition.

"I would, if the two of you say that it wouldn't be a distraction to you," Donna Kelce said.

It seems unlikely that this will come to fruition, but that doesn't mean there aren't people rooting for Mrs. Kelce to be on the field before Sunday's game.

"Love this idea. C’mon @NFL," said one fan.

"Mama Kelce is a legend," added another.

"Make it happen @NFL," said a third.

"How about it @nflcommish?" asked a fourth person.

Even if Mrs. Kelce doesn't take part in the coin toss, we're betting she gets plenty of camera time on FOX during the game.