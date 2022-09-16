Look: Officials Overturn Controversial Interception In Chiefs-Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs just cut the Los Angeles Chargers' lead to 17-14 in the third quarter on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass.

It almost didn't happen. Mahomes was picked off twice earlier in the drive. The first time was negated by penalty, and the second time, the call was overturned in a subsequent review.

At first glance, it seemed like Chargers defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. secured the catch to give the ball back to his offense. However, after checking the replay, officials said otherwise.

We'll let you decide if they got it right or not, but a fairly sizable chunk of NFL Twitter thought the play should have been upheld.

Football is a game of inches. This was just another example of that.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Justin Watson for a 41-yard touchdown shortly after getting a mulligan on that errant throw.

The Chargers still lead KC 17-14 late in the third quarter on Amazon Prime.